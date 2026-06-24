June 24, 2026
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Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 24, 2026

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
Published: ,Updated:

A day after the SIT submitted its preliminary report to the Uttar Pradesh government, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) called for the registration of an FIR in the alleged Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft case.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Vishwa Hindu Parishad takes tough stance, demands fast track court hearing in Ayodhya Ram Temple donation pilferage case, postpones its meeting in Ayodhya, SIT report may be converted to FIR by police 
  • Is Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's video about the desecration of Sikh guru images fake? Gurugram police arrests two, claims Rs 10 lakh was paid by Punjab officials to fabricate forensic report, Mann rubbishes Haryana police claims
  • Bharat Tiwari murder: Thousands, including Prashant Kishor, attended Mahapanchayat in Bihar's Bhojpur district, probe by sitting judge demanded, plan to gherao Assembly, Bihar govt transfers subdivisional police officer

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma Prime Time Show
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