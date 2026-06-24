Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 24, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Vishwa Hindu Parishad takes tough stance, demands fast track court hearing in Ayodhya Ram Temple donation pilferage case, postpones its meeting in Ayodhya, SIT report may be converted to FIR by police

Is Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's video about the desecration of Sikh guru images fake? Gurugram police arrests two, claims Rs 10 lakh was paid by Punjab officials to fabricate forensic report, Mann rubbishes Haryana police claims

Bharat Tiwari murder: Thousands, including Prashant Kishor, attended Mahapanchayat in Bihar's Bhojpur district, probe by sitting judge demanded, plan to gherao Assembly, Bihar govt transfers subdivisional police officer

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.