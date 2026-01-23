Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 23, 2026 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday kickstarted the NDA’s poll campaign in Tamil Nadu by addressing a public meeting at Madhuranthakam.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

PM Modi hits out at opposition in Tamil Nadu rally, says DMK stands for CMC (corruption, mafia, crime); in Kerala rally, Modi says, 'Congress is more communal than Muslim League, more radical than CPI-M'.

After Bajrang Dal leader attacked near Ujjain, mobs pelt stones in Hindu locality after Friday prayers; vehicles damaged, bus set on fire.

Muslim clerics and opposition leaders slam Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir for joining Trump's Board for Peace, clerics allege, 'Shehbaz soiled Pakistan's reputation'.

