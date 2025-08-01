Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 1, 2025 A former ATS officer has revealed how the then Congress government wanted to implicate RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP CM Yogi, RSS leader Indresh Kumar and others in Malegaon blast case. Besides, the Election Commission of India has also published the draft electoral roll for Bihar.

Furious villagers in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) chase away LeT commanders during ‘in absentia’ funeral of Pahalgam terrorist Hamza Afghani.

Former ATS officer reveal how then Congress govt wanted to implicate RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP CM Yogi, RSS leader Indresh Kumar and others in Malegaon blast case.

Election Commission publishes draft electoral roll for Bihar, 65.5 lakh names removed because of deaths, permanent shift, multi-enrolment, etc.

