Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 1, 2025

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.
- Furious villagers in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) chase away LeT commanders during ‘in absentia’ funeral of Pahalgam terrorist Hamza Afghani.
- Former ATS officer reveal how then Congress govt wanted to implicate RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP CM Yogi, RSS leader Indresh Kumar and others in Malegaon blast case.
- Election Commission publishes draft electoral roll for Bihar, 65.5 lakh names removed because of deaths, permanent shift, multi-enrolment, etc.
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath', was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.