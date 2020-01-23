55-year-old Lucknow man gets sliced in saw machine

In a spine-chilling incident, a 55-year-old man in Lucknow died after he got pulled in under the saw machine as his muffler got stuck in the cutter. Ram Sumer Gupta, who worked as a laborer at a sawmill in Naka Hindola area of Lucknow, was pushing a log into the saw stand on Wednesday.

The incident took place when his muffler got caught in the machine. Before he could realize, he was pulled under the saw.

By the time other employees shut down the machine, Gupta lay bleeding profusely.

"He was rushed to the hospital, but was declared brought dead," said his son Ritik.

Station House Officer (Naka) Sujeet Dubey said: "Gupta's limbs were chopped off after he got stuck in the machine. Police have sent the body for an autopsy."

(With inputs from IANS)

