'Women should remain confined to homes': Kerala cleric defends controversial Samastha circular; stirs row

Kochi:

Islamic scholar and Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama general secretary Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar on Sunday said women should remain confined to their homes, days after a controversial circular issued by the organisation said women should not share public platforms with men.

Speaking at an Islamic conference in Kochi, Kanthapuram defended the position and said Islam had prescribed purdah for women to prevent what he described as “great destruction” that could result from bringing women onto public platforms.

“It is precisely recognising that bringing women onto public platforms in this manner causes great destruction that Islam mandated purdah for women. The Holy Quran states that women should live confined within their homes and must not make public appearances,” he said.

What did the Samastha circular say?

The remarks come after a circular issued last week by the Kanthapuram faction of the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, a prominent council of Sunni-Shafi Islamic scholars in Kerala. The circular was issued by Samastha president E Sulaiman Musliyar and general secretary Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar. It directed that religious celebrations and programmes should remain within prescribed boundaries and said women should not share stages with men or appear in public spaces alongside them.

The circular triggered criticism, including from several women political leaders, who questioned the directive and its implications for women's participation in public life.

‘We have an obligation to speak’

Defending the organisation's position, Kanthapuram said such teachings had been followed by religious scholars, particularly Samastha leaders, for around a century. “Therefore, you must understand that it is because all knowledgeable people, especially the leaders of Samastha, taught this here for 100 years that the women in this country have maintained their honour and dignity,” he said.

He further argued that religious scholars who had studied Islamic teachings had a responsibility to speak on the issue despite criticism. “When this is said, if leaders of any other organisation or Samastha leaders object to or question it, we have studied the religion and therefore have an obligation to say it. We will say it and continue to say it. No one can make us stop,” he said.

Remarks come amid debate over women in public spaces

The latest comments have added to the debate triggered by the Samastha circular over women's participation in public events and their visibility alongside men. While the organisation has framed its position as part of prescribed religious boundaries, critics have objected to restrictions on women's presence on public platforms.

Kanthapuram, however, reiterated that the view was rooted in the religious teachings followed by the scholars of Samastha and said he would continue to express it despite objections. The controversy is likely to continue to draw political and social debate in Kerala, particularly over the role of religious organisations in determining women's participation in public life.

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