Ethanol row: Supreme Court refuses to hear PIL for mandatory disclosure of ethanol content in fuel at pumps

The Supreme Court has refused to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a directive to ensure mandatory and uniform labelling on every dispensing nozzle at petrol pumps, disclosing the exact percentage of ethanol in petrol. Dismissing the petition, a bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale said the petitioner can approach the competent authority with his grievance. The bench said it would not entertain the PIL under Article 32 (the right to approach the Supreme Court directly), and that the petitioner, Narendra Kumar Goswami, can approach the jurisdictional High Court for relief.

"(Petition) dismissed. Open for petitioner to approach competent authority," the Court said in its order.

Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the Centre, submitted that it is a proxy litigation as a petition on a similar issue has been dismissed by the court.

"The petitioner wants the Government of India to be answerable to him," the AG submitted.

Right to know the content of petrol

Goswami contended that he has the right to know the content of the petrol given at fuel pumps.

"Not only me but citizens at large should be informed about the composition of the fuel given to them," he submitted.

The bench asked Goswami, appearing in person, to raise his contentions before the High Court.

Goswami has also sought a direction that every fuel invoice should specifically and legibly state the percentage of ethanol in the petrol sold.

"Direct the respondents (Centre and others) to prepare and publish within a stipulated time an official, public, vehicle-wise compatibility database searchable by manufacturer, model, engine type and year of manufacture, indicating the suitability or otherwise of various ethanol blends for each vehicle," his plea said.

Constitution of an independent expert committee

It has also sought the constitution of an independent expert committee comprising representatives from the ministries of petroleum and natural gas, road transport and highways, the Bureau of Indian Standards and others, including independent automobile engineers, to examine and submit a public report on real-world vehicle compatibility of E20 across the existing fleet.

The plea said the committee should also submit a report on the impact on fuel efficiency, engine longevity and maintenance costs, warranty and insurance implications, the net environmental footprint, including tailpipe emissions and water consumption associated with ethanol production, and food-security and feed-diversion concerns allegedly arising from the blending programme.

With PTI inputs

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