Indian Navy commissions indigenously designed deep-sea diving vessel INS Nipun, know its key features

The Indian Navy has commissioned a new, potent member of its fleet, set to add a new dimension to India's maritime security and deep-sea submarine rescue operations. INS Nipun, the Indian Navy's indigenous Diving Support Vessel (DSV), was commissioned today at a formal ceremony held at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.

What is INS Nipun?

INS Nipun is a Nistar-class diving support ship of the Indian Navy, built by the public sector defence company Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), Visakhapatnam. It was commissioned into the Indian Navy on 30 July 2026, after which trials and final preparations for its induction into the Navy were underway.

The commissioning of INS Nipun marks a major milestone in India's indigenous shipbuilding capabilities in the defence sector under India's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. The Sanskrit word Nipun means 'highly skilled or adept at a difficult task ', and the ship will fully live up to this name with its capabilities.

Key features of INS Nipun

INS Nipun is equipped with modern diving systems and underwater intervention capabilities, enabling sustained support to divers operating in demanding conditions at sea.

The ship can support diving operations up to 300 metres. It can also provide rapid submarine rescue and be deployed for disaster relief and humanitarian operations. It incorporates modern systems for navigation, platform management and precise station keeping, complemented by specialised facilities for diving, underwater intervention and medical support.

These capabilities enable 'Nipun' to function as an integrated platform for complex operations beneath the surface, the Defence Ministry said.

75% is entirely indigenous

This ship possesses several unique features to conduct complex military and relief operations at high seas. Approximately 75 per cent of INS Nipun is entirely indigenous. Indian industries and MSMEs largely facilitated its construction, eliminating foreign dependence for deep-sea missions. It will be formally commissioned today at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.

Why is INS Nistar strategically important for India?

India's coastline is approximately 7,500 kilometres long. INS Nistar, the first diving support vessel of this class, was commissioned in July 2025 and is stationed on the eastern seaboard in Visakhapatnam. Now, with INS Nipun's deployment on the western seaboard in Mumbai, a uniform and impenetrable security ring will be complete on both coasts of India.

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