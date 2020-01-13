Alok Singh becomes Noida's first Police Commissioner, Lucknow to get Sujeet Pandey

File Image

Alok Singh is Noida's first Police Commissioner while Sujeet Panday has been made Lucknow's. This comes after the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet-led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath approved separate police commissioners for Lucknow and Noida. Lucknow will be divided into two zones - Lucknow City and Lucknow Rural. The number of women officers will also be increased in Noida, Greater Noida and capital city Lucknow.

The system gives more powers, including magisterial powers, to IPS officers of the Inspector General of Police (IG) rank posted as commissioners.