Four workers dead, several others injured in firecracker factory blast in Punjab, probe underway The incident was reported in the two-storey factory unit located on Singhawali-Kotli road in Sri Muktsar Sahib, Lambi's Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jaspal Singh, said.

Chandigarh:

At least four migrant workers killed and several others were injured in a blast in a firecracker manufacturing and packaging unit near a village in Punjab's Sri Muktsar Sahib district on Friday, police said.

SSP of Sri Muktsar Sahib, Akhil Chaudhary said, "...four people died when the building collapsed following the explosion. Rescue operations are underway and the injured have been admitted to the hospital..."

Jaspal Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Lambi said, "Late last night, a blast occurred at a firecracker factory...Almost 50 labourers work in the factory...Four bodies have been recovered and 27 injured have been admitted to the hospital."

The incident was reported in the two-storey factory unit located on Singhawali-Kotli road in Sri Muktsar Sahib, Lambi's Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jaspal Singh, said over the phone.

However, the cause of the blast is under investigation, the DSP said.

More details to be added soon....