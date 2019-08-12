Karnataka Flood: World Heritage Site Hampi partially inundated

Image Source : TWITTER World Heritage Site Hampi partially inundated

Most of the monuments at the World Heritage Site of Hampi that sits on the banks of Tungabhadra were flooded when surplus water was released from River Tungabhadra.

Over 3 lakh cusec water was released from the Tungabhadra Reservoir at Munirabad, Koppal district, on Sunday afternoon.

According to Ballari Deputy Commissioner SS Nakul, the Purandara Mantapa, located near the Vittala Temple, near the banks of the Tungabhadra river, was half submerged. Other heritage monuments including the Kodandarama Temple, Hampi Salu Mantapa Mrkandeshwara Temple, Nava Brindavana Gadde and Jaina Mantapa were also submerged in water.

The floodwater entered the Hampi Traffic Police Station too, which was severely waterlogged.

The administration has asked tourists not to approach the river banks.

Hampi, also referred to as the Group of Monuments at Hampi, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in east-central Karnataka, India. It became the centre of the Hindu Vijayanagara Empire capital in the 14th century.

