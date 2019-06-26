VIDEO | BJYM members recite Hanuman Chalisa on road in Howrah: Here's why

Image Source : ANI/TWITTER Screen grab

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) members recited Hanuman Chalisa near Bally Khal in Howrah, West Bengal.

“In Mamata Banerjee's rule, we have seen Grand Trunk Road and other main roads are blocked on Fridays for namaz. Patients die, people can't go to office on time. As long as it continues, we'll recite Hanuman Chalisa on Tuesdays on all main roads near Hanuman temples” ANI quoted BJYM president OP Singh as saying, on Tuesday.

The BJYM is the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It is the largest youth political organisation in the world in terms of primary membership.

Mamata Banerjee has been on a rough course with the Modi government. Late last month, she scaled up her fight by skipping the oath-taking ceremony of the Prime Minister and his new Council of Ministers.

She also not attended the June 15 NITI Aayog governing council meeting.