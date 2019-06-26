Wednesday, June 26, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. VIDEO | BJYM members recite Hanuman Chalisa on road in Howrah: Here's why

VIDEO | BJYM members recite Hanuman Chalisa on road in Howrah: Here's why

Mamata Banerjee has been on a rough course with the Modi government. Late last month, she scaled up her fight by skipping the oath-taking ceremony of the Prime Minister and his new Council of Ministers.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 26, 2019 7:57 IST
Screen grab
Image Source : ANI/TWITTER

Screen grab

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) members recited Hanuman Chalisa near Bally Khal in Howrah, West Bengal. 

“In Mamata Banerjee's rule, we have seen Grand Trunk Road and other main roads are blocked on Fridays for namaz. Patients die, people can't go to office on time. As long as it continues, we'll recite Hanuman Chalisa on Tuesdays on all main roads near Hanuman temples” ANI quoted BJYM president OP Singh as saying, on Tuesday.

Related Stories

The BJYM is the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It is the largest youth political organisation in the world in terms of primary membership.

Mamata Banerjee has been on a rough course with the Modi government. Late last month, she scaled up her fight by skipping the oath-taking ceremony of the Prime Minister and his new Council of Ministers. 

She also not attended the June 15 NITI Aayog governing council meeting.

 

Write a comment

Yoga Day 2019

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryAmit Shah to begin Jammu and Kashmir visit with prayers at Amarnath Cave Next StoryJ&K: Encounter between terrorists, security forces in Pulwama ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to state  