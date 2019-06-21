Friday, June 21, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Two shot dead in UP's Varanasi over land dispute

Two shot dead in UP's Varanasi over land dispute

Unidentified men shot a man and a woman dead at her house in Jagatpur here apparently over a land dispute.

PTI PTI
Varanasi Published on: June 21, 2019 15:38 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Representational image

Unidentified men shot a man and a woman dead at her house in Jagatpur here apparently over a land dispute, police said Friday.

The two, identified as 42-year-old Harendra Singh and 35-year-old Ruchi singh, were killed on Thursday night, the police said.

Related Stories

The incident took place when Harendra Singh, a resident of Jagatpur, went to the nearby house of Ruchi Singh in Varanasi city, an official of Rohania Police Station said.

 

The police reached the spot after being informed about the incident on Friday morning, they said.

Prime facie, the incident seems to be the fallout of a land dispute, the police said.

The bodies were taken into custody, they said, adding that the investigation is underway and search for the accused has been launched. 

ALSO READ | Total ban on sale, consumption of liquor, non-vegetarian food around Varanasi temples 

ALSO READ | Varanasi's Manduadih railway station gets airport like makeover 

Write a comment

Yoga Day 2019

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryHomeopathy Central Council bill introduced in LS