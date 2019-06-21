Two shot dead in UP's Varanasi over land dispute

Image Source : PTI Representational image

Unidentified men shot a man and a woman dead at her house in Jagatpur here apparently over a land dispute, police said Friday.

The two, identified as 42-year-old Harendra Singh and 35-year-old Ruchi singh, were killed on Thursday night, the police said.

The incident took place when Harendra Singh, a resident of Jagatpur, went to the nearby house of Ruchi Singh in Varanasi city, an official of Rohania Police Station said.

The police reached the spot after being informed about the incident on Friday morning, they said.

Prime facie, the incident seems to be the fallout of a land dispute, the police said.

The bodies were taken into custody, they said, adding that the investigation is underway and search for the accused has been launched.