Two girls found hanging from a tree in Jharkhand

Two girls allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves with same rope in the Simdega district of Jharkhand on Sunday.

According to the police, two girls -- Shraddha Su Nandini, 18, and Suandani Bage, 23, missing since Saturday -- were found hanging from a tree at Kaju Bagan.

On Saturday, they had left home to go to school. When they did not return home by evening, the parents started searching for them.

While the police suspect it to be a case of suicide, the family members see it as a case of murder.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

