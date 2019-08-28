Image Source : FILE Thane police urge Ganesh mandals to help Maharashtra flood victims

Thane Police Commissioner Vivek

Phansalkar has urged the Ganesh mandals in the city to avoid

lavish celebrations this year and instead, contribute funds to

help those affected by the recent floods in Maharashtra.

Heavy rains and floods battered several areas of

western Maharashtra and Konkan region earlier this month, with

Kolhapur and Sangli districts bearing the maximum brunt.

The deluge claimed around 58 lives in western Maharashtra.

The 10-day long Ganesh festival will commence on

September 2.

It is one of the biggest festivals in Maharashtra and

preparations are in full swing for celebrations this year,

Phansalkar noted.

"But, in view of the recent floods in Kolhapur, Sangli

and other places, I appeal to the Ganesh mandals to reduce

their expenses wherever possible and help the flood victims,"

the official said on Tuesday.

He said the police would ensure smooth conduct of the

Ganesh festival as well as Muharram, which would be observed

on September 10.

Phansalkar was speaking at a function to felicitate

the Ganesh mandals which excelled in organising the

festivities and spreading across a good message last year.

Thane Mayor Meenakshi Shinde, Joint Commissioner of

Police Suresh Mekhla and other senior police officials were

present on the occasion.

