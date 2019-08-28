Thane police urge Ganesh mandals to help Maharashtra flood victims

Thane Police Commissioner Vivek
Phansalkar has urged the Ganesh mandals in the city to avoid
lavish celebrations this year and instead, contribute funds to
help those affected by the recent floods in Maharashtra.
Heavy rains and floods battered several areas of
western Maharashtra and Konkan region earlier this month, with
Kolhapur and Sangli districts bearing the maximum brunt.
The deluge claimed around 58 lives in western Maharashtra.
The 10-day long Ganesh festival will commence on
September 2.
It is one of the biggest festivals in Maharashtra and
preparations are in full swing for celebrations this year,
Phansalkar noted.
"But, in view of the recent floods in Kolhapur, Sangli
and other places, I appeal to the Ganesh mandals to reduce
their expenses wherever possible and help the flood victims,"
the official said on Tuesday.
He said the police would ensure smooth conduct of the
Ganesh festival as well as Muharram, which would be observed
on September 10.
Phansalkar was speaking at a function to felicitate
the Ganesh mandals which excelled in organising the
festivities and spreading across a good message last year.
Thane Mayor Meenakshi Shinde, Joint Commissioner of
Police Suresh Mekhla and other senior police officials were
present on the occasion.
ALSO READ: Konkan Railway to run special trains for Ganesh Chaturthi
ALSO READ: 2 electrocuted to death, 5 others injured while carrying giant Ganesha idol in Gujarat
ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi: Mumbai Cha Raja Mandal to create 'Ram Mandir in Ayodhya Nagari'