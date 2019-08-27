2 electrocuted to death, 5 others injured while carrying giant Ganesha idol in Gujarat

Two dead after receiving electric shock while carrying Ganesh idol in Gujarat

At least two people died of electrocution while they were carrying a giant lord Ganesha idol in Gujarat. The incident was reported from Ankaleshwar town in Bharuch city of the state, where 7 people received electric shocks while trying to evade an overhead electric wire.

Five others have been injured in the incident and are receiving treatment at a hospital.

Commenting on the incident, police said some people were setting up a Ganesh pandal at a place close to Anasar and Nobel Market in the city. They received an electric shock while they were trying to remove an overhead electric wire.

"They had brought a big idol today and were trying to remove an overhead electric wire with bamboo during a drizzle," the police said.

The deceased were identified as Amit and Kunal.

Also Read | Gujarat: 7 newborns shifted after fire in Rajpipla hospital ward

Also Read | Delhi woman accuses Gujarat IAS officer of bigamy, seeks DNA test of child