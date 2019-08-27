Tuesday, August 27, 2019
     
2 electrocuted to death, 5 others injured while carrying giant Ganesha idol in Gujarat

Commenting on the incident, police said some people were setting up a Ganesh pandal at a place close to Anasar and Nobel Market in the city, while the incident occurred. 

New Delhi Published on: August 27, 2019 22:33 IST
Representative News Image

Two dead after receiving electric shock while carrying Ganesh idol in Gujarat

At least two people died of electrocution while they were carrying a giant lord Ganesha idol in Gujarat. The incident was reported from Ankaleshwar town in Bharuch city of the state, where 7 people received electric shocks while trying to evade an overhead electric wire. 

Five others have been injured in the incident and are receiving treatment at a hospital. 

Commenting on the incident, police said some people were setting up a Ganesh pandal at a place close to Anasar and Nobel Market in the city. They received an electric shock while they were trying to remove an overhead electric wire. 

"They had brought a big idol today and were trying to remove an overhead electric wire with bamboo during a drizzle," the police said. 

The deceased were identified as Amit and Kunal. 

