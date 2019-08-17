Image Source : ANI As the city gears up for Ganesh Chaturthi, Mumbai Cha Raja Mandal creates 'Ram Mandir in Ayodhya Nagari'

As the city of Mumbai prepares for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi, Mumbai Cha Raja Mandal has decided to create an Ayodhya Nagari in Ganesh Galli in Lalbaug area of Mumbai. The mandal is one of the oldest in the city.

Every year, various mandals in the city come up with numerous creative themes for the annual festival. They introduce such concepts to celebrate the festival with great fervour and enthusiasm.

Last year the Mumbai Cha Raja Mandal came up with the theme of Surya Temple. The setting up of Ayodhya Nagari this year, is estimated to cost around Rs 35 lakh

A total number of 150 labourers are working on this project and it will be ready by August 27. Ganesh Chaturthi is the most widely celebrated festival in Mumbai as well as across Maharashtra and will be celebrated on September 2 this year.

(With inputs from ANI)

