Teachers take to streets in Patna on Teachers' Day ( Representational )

The contractual teachers from across the state reached Patna's Gardanibagh area on Thursday morning and launched their protest under the banner of TET, STET passed Teachers' Association.

On Teachers' Day, thousands of contractual teachers descended on the streets with their demand of 'equal work, equal pay' and raising slogans against the Nitish Kumar government here on Thursday.

The president of the Association Markandey Pathak said that the government is not ready to listen to the demands of the contractual teachers.

The contractual teachers' demands include equal pay for equal work and service conditions on par with regular teachers.

The contractual school teachers also decided to boycott the main official functions organised on Teachers' Day. The Association also appealed to the teachers who have been selected for awards by the state government not to receive them.

Pathak said that they will continue to protest till their demands are met.

