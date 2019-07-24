Stop Andhra from raising Palar check dams height: Stalin to Tamil Nadu

Image Source : PTI According to a statement issued by the DMK chief, the check dams, if raised to their planned height of 40 feet would affect the availability of water in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram, Chennai and Tiruvallur districts.

DMK President M.K.Stalin on Wednesday urged the Tamil Nadu government to take legal action to stop Andhra Pradesh from raising the height of check dams across Palar river.

Palar is an inter-state river originating in Karnataka. It flows in to Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and then joins the Bay of Bengal. The authorities in Andhra Pradesh have started work to raise the height check dams across Palar river in Kuppam mandal from 22 feet to 40 feet in a violation of the inter-state river water sharing agreement.

Condemning the Andhra Pradesh government's decision, Stalin said the Tamil Nadu government was sitting like a spectator while Andhra Pradesh had started working on increasing the height of the check dams.

According to a statement issued by the DMK chief, the check dams, if raised to their planned height of 40 feet would affect the availability of water in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram, Chennai and Tiruvallur districts. He urged the Tamil Nadu government to get a stay order from the Supreme Court on the work done by Andhra Pradesh.

