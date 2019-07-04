Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of MK Stalin, appointed Secretary of DMK's youth wing

Image Source : TWITTER Udhayanidhi Stalin

MK Stalin's son and actor Udhayanidhi Stalin has been appointed the Secretary of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) youth wing, on Thursday.

Udayanidhi Stalin has worked in Tamil-language films. With his production studio, Red Giant Movies, he entered the film industry as a film producer and distributor.

Udayanidhi Stalin made films including Kuruvi (2008), Aadhavan (2009) and Manmadan Ambu (2010). In 2012, he subsequently made his debut as an actor through the romantic comedy Oru Kal Oru Kannadi.

DMK is a Dravidian party founded by C. N. Annadurai in 1949 as a breakaway faction from the Dravidar Kazhagam (known as Justice Party until 1944) headed by Periyar E. V. Ramasamy.