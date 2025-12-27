Pakistan's talent exodus exposes Asim Munir's 'brain gain' claim as hollow The issue gained more attention after Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir earlier described overseas migration as a “brain gain” rather than a brain drain.

New Delhi:

Pakistan is facing one of the worst talent crises in its history as thousands of educated and skilled professionals leave the country in search of a better future. A recent government report shows that in the last two years, Pakistan has lost around 5,000 doctors, 11,000 engineers and 13,000 accountants. This mass exit comes at a time when the country is already struggling with deep economic problems and political uncertainty.

Pakistan’s grim reality

The data, released by Pakistan’s Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment, reveals a disturbing trend. In 2024 alone, more than 7.27 lakh Pakistanis registered for overseas jobs. In 2025, till November, nearly 6.87 lakh people have already done the same.

This wave is no longer limited to daily wage workers going to Gulf countries. Highly trained professionals are now leaving in large numbers.

Former senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar shared the data online and pointed out that political instability and poor governance are pushing people out. He also warned that frequent internet shutdowns have hurt Pakistan’s freelancing sector, causing losses of over $1.6 billion and putting millions of online jobs at risk.

Pakistan’s healthcare system appears to be suffering the most. Between 2011 and 2024, migration of nurses increased by more than 2,000 percent. This trend has continued this year as well. With doctors and nurses leaving, hospitals are facing staff shortages, adding pressure to an already weak public health system.

Instead of fixing the root causes, the government has focused on stricter controls at airports. In 2025, over 66,000 passengers were stopped from travelling abroad, nearly double the number from last year. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also announced a ban on so-called “professional beggars” and people with incomplete documents from leaving the country.

Army Chief’s ‘brain gain’ remark sparks anger

The issue gained more attention after Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir earlier described overseas migration as a “brain gain” rather than a brain drain.

His comment, made during a speech to expatriates in the US, has now become a subject of ridicule on social media. Many users questioned how losing doctors, engineers and researchers could ever be called a gain. Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan said the problem is simple there are no industries, no research funding and no opportunities. Others pointed out that fear, censorship and lack of freedom are driving educated people away.

Pakistan today is not just losing skilled professionals, but also credibility. While leaders talk in positive terms, the numbers tell a harsh story.