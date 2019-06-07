Monsoon to hit Kerala in next 24 hours, red alert in 4 districts

Image for representation

Even as the country reels under severe heat wave, there may be a good news in the offing. Southwest Monsoon is knocking at our doors!

India Meteorological Department has said that Southwest Monsoon is likely to reach Kerala in the next 24 hours.

Red Alert has been declared in four districts of Kerala. India Meteorological Department's station in Thiruvananthapuram has declared in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Thrissur. Red Alert in Thrissur is for June 10 while that in Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kozhikode is for June 11.

India Meteorological Department has also sounded an Orange Alert in eight districts- Kollam, Thiruvanathapuram, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Malappuram starting June 9.

The department has said that these districts will experience 'isolated, heavy to very heavy' rainfall starting June 9.

India, especially northern part of the country is in grips of severe heatwave.

In Rajasthan, temperatures howered around 45 degree celsius.

The maximum temperature was recorded at Churu at 46.6 degree Celsius, followed by 46.4 degree Celsius in Barmer, 46.1 degree Celsius in Kota, 45.8 degree Celsius in Bikaner, 45.7 degree Celsius in Sriganganagar, 45.5 degree Celsius in Jaisalmer, 45.3 degree Celsius in Jodhpur, 44.5 degree Celsius in Ajmer, 44 degree Celsius in Dabok and 43.6 degree Celsius in Jaipur.