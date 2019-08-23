Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Soldier killed in shelling as Pakistan Forces violates ceasefire along the Line of Control

An Indian soldier was killed after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. Naik Rajib Thapa was killed in shelling by the Pakistani forces in Nowshera sector, Rajouri district.

The Indian Army issued a statement that in retaliatory firing, heavy damage was inflicted upon the Pakistani Army posts which resulted in casualties of Pakistani soldiers as well. The exact number of casualties on the Pakistani side was not known.

Thapa, 34, belonged to West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district. "Thapa was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," said an Army official.

This is the second Indian casualty this week due to unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani forces. On Tuesday, Naik Ravi Ranjan Singh was killed in the Krishna Ghati sector. On August 17, another soldier was killed in the Nowshera sector. Till July, there had been six casualties on the Indian side due to ceasefire violations.

