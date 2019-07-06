Image Source : PTI Sikh 'Jatha' returns to India after attending event in Pakistan (Representational)

A group of Sikhs, who had gone to Pakistan to attend an event to commemorate death anniversary of Sikh emperor Ranjit Singh, returned through special train at Attari international railway station here Saturday.

A Sikh 'Jatha' comprising 414-members had crossed over to neighbouring nation on June 27.

The 180th death anniversary of the Sikh emperor was commemorated at Gurdwara Dera Sahib, adjoining the fort of Maharaja Ranjit Singh at Lahore on June 29 and the event was organised by the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.

Gurdwara Dera Sahib also houses the funerary urns of Ranjit Singh, who ruled over undivided Punjab for close to 40 years in the early 19th century.

Sikhs from India, England, Canada, USA, Germany and various other nations assembled at Lahore for the event, said the Shiromani Gurdawra Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief.