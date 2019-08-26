Rajasthan governmentt to woo filmmakers in new tourism policy

Image Source : FILE Rajasthan govt to woo filmmakers in new tourism policy

Rajasthan government will soon announce an attractive package to woo filmmakers in the state. This will be a part of the new Tourism Policy of the government which is on the anvil.

This was announced on Sunday by minister of state for tourism, Govind Singh Dotasara.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the PHDCCI Film Tourism Festival at Hotel Clarks, Amer.

The festival was organised in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, Government of Rajasthan.

The minister said that while the processing charges have almost been waived off, new incentive package will also be announced in the new policy.

The process of taking permissions for film shooting will be further simplified.

If the major part of the film will be shot in the State, then the state government will also consider giving subsidy.

The Minister also announced that the policy will also include setting up of a film city, which has been long pending in Rajasthan. He said there is no better place than Rajasthan in the country for shooting films and has the best of locations.

In his keynote address, the well-known film director, Ramesh Sippy said that Rajasthan is a self-promoted destination owing to the fact that it has such rich culture and heritage. He said that the small suggestions made and inputs given, if implemented, could make Rajasthan a highly sought after film shooting destination.

Chairperson, PHDCCI-Rajasthan, Jayshree Periwal said that film tourism is an important ingredient which must be included in the marketing strategy of every tourism department.

The master of ceremony on the occasion was principal director, PHDCCI, Yogesh Srivastav. The panel discussions held were on the topics of - Content: Script to Screen', Deep Focus: Making Rajasthan a Cinema Hub', Film Locations in Rajasthan' and One-on-One Government/Industry

