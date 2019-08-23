Friday, August 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Nine killed as tanker topples onto van in Rajasthan

Nine killed as tanker topples onto van in Rajasthan

Nine people were killed on Friday when a tanker toppled onto a van in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan, police said. The accident occurred near the Desuri ki naal area when the victims, belonging to two families, were headed for Shahpura in Bhilwara, they said.

PTI PTI
Jaipur Published on: August 23, 2019 20:19 IST
Representational image 
Image Source : PTI

Representational image 

Nine people were killed on Friday when a tanker toppled onto a van in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan, police said. The accident occurred near the Desuri ki naal area when the victims, belonging to two families, were headed for Shahpura in Bhilwara, they said.

"The tanker drivers lost control while overtaking and fell on the van, leaving all the nine occupants of the van dead," Additional Superintendent of Police Rajsamand Rajesh Kumar Gupta said. The deceased were identified as Mukesh, his wife Mamta, Pankaj, his wife Sangeeta and the couples' five children. 

 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryPlant a sapling: Gujarat University professor's 'punishment' to students