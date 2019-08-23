Nine killed as tanker topples onto van in Rajasthan

Image Source : PTI Representational image

Nine people were killed on Friday when a tanker toppled onto a van in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan, police said. The accident occurred near the Desuri ki naal area when the victims, belonging to two families, were headed for Shahpura in Bhilwara, they said.

"The tanker drivers lost control while overtaking and fell on the van, leaving all the nine occupants of the van dead," Additional Superintendent of Police Rajsamand Rajesh Kumar Gupta said. The deceased were identified as Mukesh, his wife Mamta, Pankaj, his wife Sangeeta and the couples' five children.

ALSO READ | Man stabbed to death in Uttar Pradesh