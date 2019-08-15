Sholay clocks 44 years of release. Here's what director Ramesh Sippy has to say

Sholay clocks 44 years of release

Sholay is one of the cult classics of Bollywood- the greatest and most loved of all the cinema Hindi film industry has made. Right from its story to star cast, performances, direction, dialogues and music, Sholay IS par excellence. It doesn't seem that any Hindi movie will be able to achieve the benchmark set by Ramesh Sippy's film in the near future.

Today on 73rd Independence Day, Sholay marks 44 years of release. Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra starrer movie which released on August 15 1975, was about two petty criminals, Veeru and Jai (Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan, hired by a retired police officer (Sanjeev Kumar) to capture the dreaded dacoit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan).

On Sholay's 44 years of release, director Ramesh Sippy took to Twitter to write, ''It feels good to know that 'Sholay' after 44 years is still loved and watched by all generations! I feel blessed!".

The movie also stars Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan as female leads. The movie was written by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. Its music was composed by RD Burman

For unversed, Sholay is considered one of the greatest films Bollywood has ever made. Reportedly, it was ranked number one in the British Film Institute's 2002 poll of Top 10 Indian Films of all time. In January 2014, Sholay was re-released in 3D format.