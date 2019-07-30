Image Source : FILE PHOTO Latest Exam News Rajasthan NEET 2019: Rajasthan NEET UG round 2 allotment 2019 result to be announced, Second round UG allotment result to be declared at rajneetug2019.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan NEET 2019: Second round UG allotment result to be declared at rajneetug2019.rajasthan.gov.in

The second round UG allotment result for the Rajasthan NEET 2019 examination is slated to be declared soon by the NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission /Counselling Board 2019 at the official website -- rajneetug2019.rajasthan.gov.in . Candidates can now visit the official website to check the allotment result of Rajasthan NEET 2019 which is available in the form of a PDF document. The result has been announced for the candidates who participated in the 2nd Counselling Round. Candidates can also access the Rajasthan NEET second round UG allotment result 2019 through the direct link given below.

Through the Rajasthan NEET 2019 counselling process, the selected candidates will be given admissions to government, private and deemed universities are offered UG Medical and Dental courses on the basis of NEET 2019 score.

How to check Rajasthan NEET UG Allotment Result 2019?

Step 1: Visit official website -- rajneetug2019.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Link '2nd Round Allotment Results 2019'

Step 3: Enter the information asked on the page

Step 4: Verify and Submit the information.

Step 5: Download Provisional Allotment Letter given on the website.

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the second counselling round will have to visit the Academic Block, SMS Medical College, Jaipur before August 3 to complete the admission formalities. They are advised to carry the original documents as prescribed in the allotment letter along with a demand draft for the requisite and two copies of the admission form for the counselling process.