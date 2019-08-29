Image Source : NAT GEO TRAVELLER INDIA Rajasthan to give tax concession to passenger vehicles visiting Ramdevra fair

The Rajasthan government has decided to grant concessions in vehicle tax (Motor Vehicle Tax) and Special Road Tax for passenger vehicles coming from neighbouring states to visit the annual Ramdevra fair in Jaisalmer.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal moved by the state Finance Department, an official statement said on Thursday.

As per the decision of the state government, only Rs 6,500 will be collected per passenger vehicle coming to the fair, instead of nearly Rs 17,000, for 10 days as Vehicle Tax and Special Road Tax.

The concession will be applicable for a period of 14 days from September 1 and will cost the state exchequer around Rs 2.67 crore, the statement said.

The annual Ramdevra fair attracts thousands of devotees from various states.

