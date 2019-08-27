Rajasthan policeman upsets seniors by being 'bribed' by wife in pre-wedding video

The pre-wedding shoot of Dhanpat, posted in Udaipur district, has left his seniors upset over misuse of his uniform.

A Rajasthan policeman was apparently left red-faced when his seniors registered they were upset with his pre-wedding shoot.

The said pre-wedding video had the cop, Dhanpat, being bribed in uniform. He stops Kiran -- now his wife -- and fines her for riding without helmet. The video has also been uploaded on YouTube.

The storyline had his wife putting money in his pocket and walking away with his wallet. The cop then meets the girl again to take back his wallet and the two end up falling in love.

As expected, the video is punctuated with Bollywood songs.

The pre-wedding shoot of Dhanpat, posted in Udaipur district, has left his seniors upset over misuse of his uniform.

According to an NDTV report, Dr Hawa Singh Ghomariya, IG Law and Order, issued a notice to all the range inspector generals of police, saying "steps should be taken against offending police personnel for misusing police uniform".

Furthermore, all range inspector generals have been told to ensure that "the dignity of uniform" is maintained, and code of conduct is followed. Not wearing police uniforms for pre-wedding shoots is another instruction they have been given.