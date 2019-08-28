4 sewer cleaning workers die of electrocution in Rajasthan

Image Source : FILE Image for representation

Four workers reportedly died of electrocution on Wednesday while cleaning a sewerage line in Manvakheda village of Udaipur district on Wednesday, the police said here.

"Two workers went inside an under construction sewerage chamber on Wednesday morning to put the sewage line in place. When both of them did not return for a long time, one more labourer went inside to trace them. When he too did not come, people raised a hue and cry," an officer said.

"Meanwhile, a JCB driver passing by, stopped and went into the chamber with an intention to help, but he too and did not return. The horrified crowd then called the police and civil defence teams who took out four bodies from the location," he added.

Police sources confirmed that there was an 11 KV electric pole nearby from which electricity was being supplied. Authorities are discussing the possibility that current passed through the pole into the sewerage chamber as it was raining at that time.

The bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the district hospital and the families informed of the accident. Once the bodies are identified, a post-mortem will be conducted, the officer said.

Police will probe the company which was given the tender for sewage cleaning and further action would be taken against the guilty, the officer said.