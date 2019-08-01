Authorities suspend 3 police constables deployed for Unnao rape survivor's security

Image Source : PTI Representational Image

The authorities on Thursday suspended 3 police personnel who were deployed for the security of the Unnao rape victim.

According to reports, the rape victim's family had refused to take security with them on the day their car had met with an accident in Rae Bareli.

Earlier, the victim’s uncle had alleged, while lodging complaint at the Rae Bareli district jail, that police personnel in her security were also involved in the conspiracy and informed the MLA's henchmen about her location, as none of the three were present at the time of the mishap.

“The police personnel in her security told the MLA about this and he planned the attack while they were on their way to meet me with the case papers,” read the police complaint lodged by him.

According to him, the rape victim, who had accused Sengar of raping her in 2017, was travelling to Rae Bareli with her mother, lawyer Mahendra Singh and aunt, to meet him with papers of the rape case. Their car was hit by a truck being driven on the wrong side.

