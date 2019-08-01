Supreme Court begins hearing in Unnao rape case | Live Updates

Image Source : PTI Supreme Court to take up Unnao rape survivor's letter today

After taking suo moto cognisance of a letter written by the family of the Unnao rape victim alleging threats from Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldip Sengar's men, the Supreme Court on Thursday began hearing in the Unnao rape survivor's accident case. Pulling up the Secretary General of the court over the delay in placing the letter before the Chief Justice, the Supreme Court had asked for the reasons and has also summoned the medical report of the victim.

The Chief Justice had observed that the reports had emerged as if nothing was done on the letter received in the Supreme Court Registry on July 17.

Gogoi said the court will try to do something constructive "amid this highly destructive environment".

The Chief Justice on Wednesday had asked the court registry to file a reply within a week, as to why there was a delay in placing before him the July 12 letter written by the rape victim and her family seeking security.

In the letter to the CJI, the young rape victim, her mother, sister, uncle and aunt alleged that the henchmen of the accused, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, were threatening to implicate them in false cases if they did not settle the case.

The letter also contained a video recording of the criminal intimidation and the photographs of the accused.

On Sunday, the rape victim, who had accused Sengar of raping her in 2017, was travelling to Rae Bareli with her mother, lawyer Mahendra Singh and aunt when a truck being driven on the wrong side hit them.

While the rape victim and her lawyer are on life support, her mother and aunt in the car, including one who was a witness to the crime, died in the accident.

Also Read | How am I safe when a rape survivour is critical? A UP school girl's question is Unnao's reality

Also Read | Unnao rape survivour, her lawyer stable: KGMU doctors

Video: Supreme Court takes note of Unnao rape survivor’s letter, set to hear case today