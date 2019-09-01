Image Source : TWITTER PM to lay foundation stone for Nagpur broad gauge metro on September 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting poll-bound Maharashtra on September 7 to inaugurate a few projects.

He will land in Mumbai on the morning of September 7 before heading to Aurangabad in the afternoon and then to Nagpur on the same day, a party official said on Sunday. The details of the PM's visits are yet to be out.

Meanwhile, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said in Nagpur that the prime minister will perform the ground-breaking ceremony of a metro coach manufacturing facility located in Sindi dry port on September 7 evening.

"The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone for a broad gauge metro connecting Vidarbha's largest city with adjoining Wardha, Narkhed, Ramtek and Bhandara," Gadkari said while addressing a programme.

Both the projects are being undertaken by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited, popularly known as Maha Metro, a 50:50 joint venture between the Union and Maharashtra governments.

Meanwhile, BJP national president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday began his two-day visit of Maharashtra.

He addressed a rally on Sunday night in Solapur.

During his visit to Mumbai on Monday, Shah is expected to visit some prominent Ganpati mandals, and hold discussions with senior party functionaries.

With the state Assembly polls expected in October, such visits are likely to be the staple as the BJP, along with ally Shiv Sena, look to decimate the opposition Congress-NCP to capture another term, said office-bearers.

ALSO READ | Nagpur Metro Rail may use solar power

ALSO READ | Maharashtra CM to skip PM's function in Nagpur today, Congress says Modi has dictator's mentality

ALSO READ | Cabinet nod to Metro rail in Nagpur