Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu Published on: July 22, 2019 13:30 IST
Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, a second such incident in the last three days, a defence spokesperson said.
 
The troops targeted forward posts and villages in Sunderbani sector with mortars and small arms in the early morning hours, prompting retaliation by the Indian Army, the spokesman said.
 
A police official said the intermittent firing and shelling was still on when last reports were received, but there was no casualty on the Indian side.
On Saturday, during the visit of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to different parts of the state, Pakistani troops targeted Mendhar sector of Poonch district causing bullet injuries to a civilian in Balnoi village.
 

