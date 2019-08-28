Wednesday, August 28, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Northern Army commander reaches out to people in north Kashmir

Northern Army commander reaches out to people in north Kashmir

In a series of interactions, the Army commander, accompanied by Lt Gen K J S Dhillon, Chinar Corps Commander met people at Vilgam (Kupwara district), Rampur and Boniyar (Baramulla district), a defence spokesperson said.   

PTI PTI
Jammu Published on: August 28, 2019 6:45 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : TWITTER

Northern Army commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh

Army commander, Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh reached out to the people of north Kashmir on Tuesday with an aim to instill a sense of security and promote wellbeing among the public.

In a series of interactions, the Army commander, accompanied by Lt Gen K J S Dhillon, Chinar Corps Commander met people at Vilgam (Kupwara district), Rampur and Boniyar (Barmulla district), a defence spokesperson said. 

During the interaction, he informed the local people about the present situation, security measures put in place for the safety and security of people, and initiatives being taken by the government and also by the Army to improve the situation, he said. 

The Army commander also answered queries raised by people and members of civil administration, schoolteachers and children also participated in the interaction, the spokesperson said.

He advised people to maintain peace and not believe in rumours and propaganda being spread by "enemies of the nation". 

The Army commander emphasised the need to continue with such interaction with people, especially the youth at various levels to solve their problems and also to sensitise them about the nefarious designs of adversaries to disturb the peace of the Valley.

The goodwill gesture on the part of the Army commander's to dispel apprehension of people was appreciated by all the attendees. They assured the Army commander to extend their full cooperation in maintaining peace and harmony in the region, the spokesperson said.

ALSO READ | India not scared of Pakistan's nuclear bogey: Eastern Army Commander Naravane

ALSO READ | High schools in Kashmir to reopen from Wednesday in areas without restrictions

Write a comment

arun-jaitley

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryHISTORIC! Wing Commander Shaliza Dhami first female IAF officer to become Flight Commander Next StoryMadhya Pradesh students forced to wash utensils with dirty water  