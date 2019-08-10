Image Source : PTI North Goa suffered Rs 10 cr loss due to heavy rains

The North Goa district has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 10 crore due to heavy rains and flooding as per preliminary estimates, Union Minister of State for Defence and North Goa MP Shripad Naik said on Saturday.

Naik, who held a review meeting with the North Goa district administration on Saturday, said that people who were shifted to shelter homes after their houses were flooded due to incessant rains over the last week have returned home.

"The preliminary estimates of the damage caused by the rains and flooding have been put at around Rs 10 crore," Naik said, adding that the Bicholim sub-district was the most affected by the flooding.

"The major losses were caused by damage to paddy and horticulture crops," Naik said.

Goa received surplus rains this monsoon with rainfall in the region already crossing the 100-inch mark. Two persons died due to the floods triggered by the heavy rains.

ALSO READ | Rains subside in Goa, restoration of flood-hit parts begins

ALSO READ | Goa schools closed on August 7 due to heavy rains: Pramod Sawant

ALSO READ | Women are fragile, feminine, should be home at night: BJP MLA