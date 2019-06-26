NO: Govt dismisses reports of intel failure in Pulwama attack

Image Source : PTI Govt dismisses reports of intel failure in Pulwama attack

The Government on Wednesday dismissed reports that Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel on February 14 was due to intelligence failure.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said a large number of terrorists in J&K have been neutralised due to the government's policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and sustained action by security forces.

He said that all agencies were working in a coordinated manner and intelligence inputs were shared among various agencies on realtime basis.

Reddy further said that the investigation by NIA into the Pulwama attack has resulted in identifying the conspirators, suicide attacker and vehicle provider.

The minister was replying to a question by Syed Nasir Hussain in the Rajya Sabha.