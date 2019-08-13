Image Source : FILE IMAGE 140 places in Nilgiris district hit by landslides, says Tamil Nadu CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday said nearly 140 places in the Nilgiris district have been hit by landslides following torrential downpour.

He also slammed DMK President and Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition, MK Stalin, for giving "false information" that no state minister had visited the district to oversee rescue and relief work.

"Landslides have happened in nearly 140 places" in Nilgiris, he told reporters here, after releasing water from the Mettur Dam, which serves as a lifeline to the farmers of the Cauvery delta region.

"Soon after the heavy rains, Revenue Minister RB Udayakumar was deputed to the district to take up all necessary work which are already underway," he said. However, Stalin was "giving false information" that no Tamil Nadu Minister had visited the affected parts and this shows he was not aware of facts, Palaniswami charged.

Stalin was making such allegations to garner publicity, the chief minister alleged. He further said his deputy O Panneerselvam was in Nilgiris on Tuesday to take stock of the situation and also meet the affected people.

A high-level meeting will be held in Chennai on Wednesday to discuss the matter further, he added.

The Nilgiris, besides Coimbatore, had been severely affected by the torrential downpour, which triggered landslides in the high ranges of the hilly district, with Avalanchi receiving as much as 91 cm rainfall.

Asked about reports about his proposed foreign visit, Palaniswami said plans were on in this connection and that the media will be informed once they were finalised.

The aim behind such a visit was to garner more investments into the state, he said.

On the release of water from Mettur Dam, Palaniswami said it will help fill up water bodies in the delta region.

