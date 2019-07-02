Mumbai Rains: Waterlogging at NCP Leader Nawab Malik's Kurla residence

Image Source : FACEBOOK Waterlogging at NCP Leader Nawab Malik's Kurla residence

Waterlogging at NCP leader Nawab Malik's Kurla residence has been reported on Tuesday morning, due to the heaviest rainfall within in 24 hours. Mumbai has received the highest rainfall in a decade over a two-day period since Sunday.

NCP leader Nawab Malik took to Facebook shared pictures of his house flooded with rainwater.

According to reports, low-lying area, Kurla saw massive waterlogging on Tuesday as heavy rains continued to lash out the city.

The Central Railways on Tuesday tweeted: "It's nature's fury... Moving trains in such rains in Kurla Thane section is a safety hazard at this point of time... Suburban Train movement has been suspended till further advice. Inconvenience is deeply regretted."

Over 20 people have been killed in rain-related wall collapse incident in Mumbai's Malad and Kalyan.

NDRF officials said that the 18 people who died in the incident were the people living in the slums. "Our team of National Disaster Response Force along with sniffer dog reached the site of the incident immediately after receiving the information. Besides, a team of the fire brigade and local police also reached the spot and took the control of the situation," a senior NDRF official said.

Heavy rainfalls lashed out Mumbai on Tuesday following waterlogging has been reported from several areas in the city. Highly affected areas are Sion, Malad, Bandra, Andheri West, Kurla, King's Circle, Lower Parel, Matunga, Thane, Vakola and Palghar.

A high tide of 4.59 meters is expected at 11.52 am today, predicts IMD. Tides of the Arabian Sea have a major effect on Mumbai's drainage system. In case of high tide, the drainage system removes water from the city at a lower rate.

