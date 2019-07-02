Image Source : FILE Mumbai Rains: Water enters Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree'

Heavy rainfalls lashed out Mumbai on Tuesday following waterlogging has been reported from several areas in the city. According to reports, rain water has entered Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray residence 'Matoshree' on tuesday morning, due to the highest rainfall in a decade over a two-day period since Sunday.

Due to heavy rainfall at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) 54 flights have been diverted and 52 cancelled. Mumbai lifeline 'local trains' services have been widely affected as several railway lines, including Western have been hit. Early on Tuesday, the Central Railways tweeted: "It's nature's fury... Moving trains in such rains in Kurla Thane section is safety hazard at this point of time... Suburban Train movement has been suspended till further advice. Inconvenience is deeply regretted."

Over 20 people have been killed in rain-related wall collapse incident in Mumbai's Malad and Kalyan.In the wake of the incessant rainfall, the state government has declared July 2 as a public holiday for Mumbai.

#UPDATE Mumbai: 18 dead after a wall collapsed on hutments in Pimpripada area of Malad East due to heavy rainfall today. https://t.co/0rm63e57VL — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019

A road in Sangharsh Nagar reportedly caved due to heavy downpour in Chandiwali area. As a safety precaution, nearby buildings have been evacuated on Tuesday.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Pravin Pardeshi has announced all schools and colleges shut for the day as a precautionary measure after IMD forecasts heavy rain. The Maharashtra government has declared public holiday and urged people to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.

