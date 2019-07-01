Foreign currency worth Rs 10 lakh found inside mobile charges at Mumbai airport

Image Source : FILE Representational Image

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) confiscated foreign currency worth over Rs 10 lakh from inside mobile chargers from a passenger at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, reported ANI.

The CISF arrested the passenger with two dummy mobile chargers during the pre-embarkation security check at Security Hold Area of the airport. The accused has been identified as Shaikh Irfan Kadir.

"On Saturday, CISF personnel detected 58,145 Dirhams worth approx Rs 10,67,000 concealed inside two dummy mobile chargers, which were carried by a passenger named Shaikh Irfan Kadir," an official told

Kadir was bound for Sharjah city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by Air Arabia flight.

During the interrogation, the passenger could not produce any valid document. The passenger along with the recovered foreign currency have been handed over to Customs officials for further action.