Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to Vajpayee on his first death anniversary

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Friday paid her tribute to late former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary.

The Trinamool Congress leader, who had served as the railway minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led cabinet, also urged people to bear in mind his principles of 'insaniyat (humanism), jamhooriyat (democracy) and kashmiriyat (inclusive Kashmiri culture)'.

"Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, former Prime Minister, on his first death anniversary. Let us recall his words: 'The gun can solve no problems. Issues can be guided by the three principles of insaniyat, jamhooriyat and kashmiriyat'," Banerjee tweeted.

One of the tallest leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vajapyee had based his Kashmir policy on these three principles.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee had died on August 16, 2018, at the age of 93 after a period of prolonged illness. PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP working President JP Nadda, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan and several other top BJP leaders visited the memorial of the former prime minister, to pay their tributes.

