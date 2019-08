Image Source : PTI Atal Bihari Vajpayee first death anniversary

BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on this day in the year 2018. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers and several top BJP leaders paid their tributes at 'Sadaiv Atal', the memorial of the former prime minister.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee had died on August 16, 2018, after a period of prolonged illness.