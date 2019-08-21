Image Source : PTI INX Media money laundering case: CBI issues look out Circular against P Chidambaram

The CBI has issued a Look Out Circular against former finance minister P Chidambaram to prevent him from leaving the country, officials said on Wednesday.

The agency has alerted all the airports to prevent Chidambaram from boarding a flight, they said, adding the circular was issued recently. The ED has also issued a fresh lookout circular against him in connection with the INX Media money laundering case.

Teams of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have been making rounds of his Delhi's Jor Bagh residence ever since the Delhi High Court denied him anticipatory bail on Tuesday.

The Enforcement Directorate and the CBI are investigating how his son Karti Chidambaram managed to get clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) in 2007 when his father was the Finance Minister.

Karti Chidambaram, son of P Chidambaram was arrested on February 28, 2018, by the CBI for allegedly accepting money to facilitate the FIPB clearance to INX Media. He was later granted bail. His chartered accountant S. Bhaskararaman was also arrested and released on bail later.

