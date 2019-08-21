Wednesday, August 21, 2019
     
Registrar (Judicial) informed Chidambaram's lawyer that Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has listed the matter for hearing on Friday.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: August 21, 2019 17:35 IST
SC to hear on Friday Chidambaram's plea seeking stay of Delhi HC order

Congress leader P Chidambaram, facing threat of arrest, failed on Wednesday to get protection from the Supreme Court which decided to hear on Friday his petition seeking stay on the Delhi High Court order that had dismissed his anticipatory bail plea.

Registrar (Judicial) informed Chidambaram's lawyer that Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has listed the matter for hearing on Friday.

Soon after getting the message from Registrar (Judicial), team of lawyers led by senior advocate Kapil Sibal had short deliberation in the consultation room after which they left the apex court.

