Here are P Chidambaram's arguments in Supreme Court against FIR in INX media case Former Union Minister P Chidambaram approached Supreme Court contesting the FIR and denial of bail in relation to INX Media case. On Tuesday, (August 20) Delhi High Court denied relief to Chidambaram by refusing to grant him bail. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) could not arrest him on Monday. Here are the arguments Chidambaram made in his petition before the Supreme Court.