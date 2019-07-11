Meeting is on: MEA on ongoing Indo-US trade war

Image Source : ANI Meeting with US on to resolve outstanding issues related to trade: MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said a meeting between officials from India and the United States was "on" in order to resolve all outstanding issues related to trade.

"Meeting [with the US] is on as we speak. There was a meeting followed by lunch; it will resume in the afternoon. It was decided in Osaka when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump met that officials from both sides will meet to resolve all outstanding issues related to trade," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told the media.

Raveesh Kumar, MEA: Meeting (with US) is on as we speak, there was a meeting followed by lunch, in the afternoon also it will resume. It was decided in Osaka when PM & President Trump met that officials from both sides will meet to resolve all outstanding issues related to trade. pic.twitter.com/hjKhDgJJmm — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2019

Trump has been putting pressure on India to do more to open its markets, reiterating this week on Twitter that New Delhi's high tariffs on imports were “unacceptable”. He did not, however, give further details on any possible action amid the two nations' ongoing trade row.

"India has long had a field day putting Tariffs on American products. No longer acceptable!" Trump tweeted on Tuesday evening (IST).

According to reports, a delegation led by Assistant US Trade Representative (AUSTR) for South and Central Asia, Christopher Wilson, will meet Indian officials to try and restart negotiations on tariffs.

“Since India’s election period has now passed, USTR officials are visiting India for relationship-building with Indian government counterparts,” a USTR spokesperson said.

The USTR delegation is likely to meet Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal along with key trade officials on Friday. The delegation is also likely to meet top officials at the IT ministry.

Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met in Osaka on the sidelines of a G20 summit in June where they agreed to build ties between the two countries and sort out thorny trade issues.

India has raised tariffs on 28 items imported from the US. These items include almond, apples, pulses and walnut.

The decision was taken in retaliation to America's withdrawal of preferential access for Indian products.

The US, in March, 2018, had imposed 25 per cent tariff on steel and a 10 per cent import duty on aluminium products.

The move, it is said, had a revenue implication of about $240 million on domestic steel and aluminium products. India happens to be one of the major exporters of steel and aluminium to the US.

ALSO READ | No longer acceptable: Trump re-emphasises disfavour on India levying high tariffs on American products

ALSO READ | India-US trade tension grips markets, Sensex tanks by 490 points