No longer acceptable: Trump re-emphasises disfavour on India levying high tariffs on American products

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday re-emphasised his displeasure over India levying high import tariffs on American products, saying it was 'no longer acceptable'.

"India has long had a field day putting Tariffs on American products. No longer acceptable!" Trump tweeted on Tuesday evening (IST).

Trump had earlier also called for withdrawal of high import tariffs imposed by India ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a tweet on June 27, Trump termed the import duties "unacceptable" after mentioning that he was looking forward to meet PM Modi.

"I look forward to speaking with Prime Minister Modi about the fact that India, for years having put very high Tariffs against the United States, just recently increased the Tariffs even further. This is unacceptable and the Tariffs must be withdrawn!" he tweeted.

Trump's tweet came a day after his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met PM Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his visit to India.

Pompeo's meeting with Jaishankar was meant to prepare the groundwork for the meeting between Trump and PM Modi on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan on June 28.

Jaishankar will accompany PM Modi for the summit.

India has raised tariffs on 28 items imported from the US. These items include almond, apples, pulses and walnut.

The decision was taken in retaliation to America's withdrawal of preferential access for Indian products.

The US, in March, 2018, had imposed 25 per cent tariff on steel and a 10 per cent import duty on aluminium products.

The move, it is said, had a revenue implication of about $240 million on domestic steel and aluminium products. India happens to be one of the major exporters of steel and aluminium to the US.