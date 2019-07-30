Tuesday, July 30, 2019
     
Wing Commander Tarun Chaudhri becomes first IAF pilot to accomplish wingsuit skydive jump

"Wg Cdr Tarun Chaudhri SC achieved a milestone by accomplishing WINGSUIT SKYDIVE JUMP on 21 July 19. This is the First IAF Wing Suit Skydive Jump by a pilot who has flown and captained the same type of helicopter," tweeted Indian Air Force.

New Delhi Published on: July 30, 2019 16:25 IST
Wing Commander Tarun Chaudhri becomes first IAF pilot to accomplish wingsuit skydive jump

Wing Commander Tarun Chaudhri has become the first Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot to undertake a wingsuit skydive jump.

The jump was attempted during the Kargil Diwas celebrations in Jodhpur on July 21 from a Mi-17 helicopter from an altitude of 8,500 feet. 

“The feat is the deepest imprint of ethos and professionalism of IAF, be it adventures or operations. Congratulations & Touch the Sky with Glory!!!," the Indian Air Force added.

This is the first flying wingsuit jump demonstration at an organised gathering by the Indian Air Force.

The Kargil Diwas celebrations were held at Air Force Station in Jodhpur on July 21 and 22.

