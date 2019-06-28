Video catches the moment when IAF Jaguar faces a bird-hit in Ambala | Watch

Image Source : IAF IAF Jaguar aircraft

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Jaguar aircraft suffered a bird hit in Ambala on Thursday morning. The pilot of the fighter jet jettisoned fuel tanks after one of the engines of the aircraft failed.

However, the pilot managed to land safely at the Ambala Air Base. Small practice bombs jettisoned by the aircraft have been recovered from the crash site.

No casualties have been reported in the incident so far. A search operation has been initiated in the area.

The bird hit resulted in the failure of one of its engines.

Despite 1 of the most serious emergencies staring in his face,the

young pilot assessed the situation in a matter of seconds,jettisoned the

Earlier this month, an IAF Jaguar fighter jet belonging to the Jamnagar air base crashed in Gujarat's Kutch. The aircraft was on a routine training mission. The mishap took place on the outskirts of Bareja village near Mundra in Kutch. The pilot, Air Commodore Sanjay Chauhan, lost his life in the crash.

What is a bird strike/bird hit?

A bird strike— sometimes called birdstrike, bird ingestion (for an engine), bird hit, or bird aircraft strike hazard (BASH)— is a collision between an airborne animal (usually a bird or bat) and a manmade vehicle, especially an aircraft. The term is also used for bird deaths resulting from collisions with structures such as power lines, towers and wind turbines.

